Downs (shoulder) caught three of eight targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos.

Downs has just 59 receiving yards over his last two appearances, sandwiched around a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. He had at least 60 yards in seven of his last eight games prior to this downturn, though much of that stretch came with Joe Flacco under center rather than the erratic Anthony Richardson, who threw for only 172 yards in the loss to Denver. Downs will look to get back on track in Week 16 against the Titans.