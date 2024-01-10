Downs caught all three of his targets for 48 yards in Saturday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Downs finished the contest with the most receiving yards of any Colts pass catcher. The rookie wideout finished the season with 68 catches for 771 yards and two touchdowns, while finishing second among receivers with 98 targets. Downs' involvement as a rookie should bode well for him as he continues to grow into his role within the Colts' offense. Quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) should return full healthy for the 2024 season, which should help Indianapolis to be more explosive on offense.