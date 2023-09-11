Downs started as the slot receiver and had three receptions for 30 yards on seven targets in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. He played on 57 of the offense's 72 snaps.

Downs didn't have a big game in his NFL debut but there were some encouraging signs. He was second on the team in targets and his preseason competition for the slot receiver role, Isaiah McKenzie, played just one snap on offense. If rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson improves as a passer, Downs could be much more productive later in the season.