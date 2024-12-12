Downs (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Downs missed the Colts' 25-24 win over the Patriots in Week 13 due to the right shoulder injury, but he seems to have benefited from a well-timed bye in Week 14. Though he was eased back into practice Wednesday in a limited fashion, Downs' ability to take every rep Thursday clears the way for him to play Sunday in Denver. Before missing the win over the Patriots, Downs saw his numbers take a bit of a hit in the previous two contests while Anthony Richardson took back the starting quarterback role from Joe Flacco. In those two games, Downs produced an 8-111-1 receiving line on 12 targets.