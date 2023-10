Downs secured two of three targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams.

Downs made his biggest contribution to the game during the second quarter, snaring a deep ball from Anthony Richardson for 30 yards. The rookie wideout had enjoyed an expanding role on offense through the previous three games, but the entire Colts' receiving corps struggled against the Rams with no receiver topping 48 yards, which may help explain a dismal game for Downs.