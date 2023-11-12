Downs recorded two receptions on three targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Patriots.

Downs played through a knee injury that was expected to keep him limited, and that came to fruition as he saw his lowest target total in a full game since Week 4. His primary contribution came on a 28-yard reception late in the fourth quarter that helped the Colts clinch a win. Heading into a bye, Downs should be able to return healthier for a Week 12 matchup against Tampa Bay.