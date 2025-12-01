Downs caught two of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans.

Downs was limited to two or fewer catches for a third straight week, though he did lead the team in targets versus Houston. The wide receiver has now reeled in five of 14 targets for 57 yards without finding the end zone over the last three games. Downs hasn't exceeded 57 receiving yards in any of the 11 contests he's played in this year, limiting his ceiling greatly from a fantasy perspective.