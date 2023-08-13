Downs had two receptions for 29 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo. He also had four kickoff returns for an 18.3 yard average.

Downs worked with the second-team offense as Isaiah McKenzie got the start as the slot receiver. Downs showed a spark in the passing game, however. Downs had missed some practice time early in training camp with a sore knee, but it didn't look like an issue Saturday. Downs and McKenzie are battling for the starting slot receiver role and a decision likely won't be made until late in the preseason.