Downs is considered week-to-week after suffering a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the Colts haven't yet provided an official update on Downs' status, Rapoport relays that the wideout is considered a "longshot" to play Week 13 against the Patriots. Downs appeared to be in significant pain after his right shoulder was driven into the turf by a defender following his third reception of Sunday's game with 11:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, but he was able to check back into the contest for the Colts' final possession. Despite being able to return, Downs' shoulder injury was evidently more serious than expected after he underwent further evaluation following the game. Assuming Downs ends up sitting out against New England, Adonai Mitchell would likely be the top candidate to move into a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.