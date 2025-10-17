Downs (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The same applies to Ashton Dulin (chest), a context that results in Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce being slated to lead the Colts' Week 7 WR corps, with Adonai Mitchell on track to be active and contribute Sunday, while Anthony Gould is also available to mix in. Additionally, Laquon Treadwell and Coleman Owen represent possible practice squad elevations.