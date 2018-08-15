Colts' Josh Ferguson: Back at practice
Ferguson (hamstring) was back in full pads at Tuesday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Ferguson has missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, but looks to be nearing full health after returning to full pads Tuesday. He is currently buried on the depth chart, so he will need to turn some heads if he hopes to land on the final roster.
