Ferguson (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Ferguson only missed a couple days and shouldn't be impacted in his bid to hold off rookie Marlon Mack for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Mack still makes more sense as a late-round target, considering Ferguson's role as a pass catcher disappeared after Week 5 last season. Robert Turbin is a clear No. 2 on the depth chart and still the favorite to spell Frank Gore on passing downs.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories