Colts' Josh Ferguson: Back at practice
Ferguson (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.
Ferguson only missed a couple days and shouldn't be impacted in his bid to hold off rookie Marlon Mack for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Mack still makes more sense as a late-round target, considering Ferguson's role as a pass catcher disappeared after Week 5 last season. Robert Turbin is a clear No. 2 on the depth chart and still the favorite to spell Frank Gore on passing downs.
