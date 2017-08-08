Ferguson (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Ferguson only missed a couple days and shouldn't be impacted in his bid to hold off rookie Marlon Mack for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Mack still makes more sense as a late-round target, considering Ferguson's role as a pass catcher disappeared after Week 5 last season. Robert Turbin is a clear No. 2 on the depth chart and still the favorite to spell Frank Gore on passing downs.