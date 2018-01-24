Ferguson had one carry for five yards, three receptions for 16 yards and 86 kick return yards in 2017.

In his second season, Ferguson had less responsibilities on offense due to rookie fourth-round pick Marlon Mack's emergence. Still, he kept his consistent place on the roster with his special teams contributions, and he'll continue to battle for offensive reps in 2018.

