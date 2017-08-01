Colts' Josh Ferguson: Enters camp ahead of Marlon Mack
Ferguson is ahead of Marlon Mack for the No. 3 running back position as training camp begins, the Indianapolis Star reports.
This makes sense as Mack is a rookie (2017 4th-round draft pick) and it will take some time for him to move up the depth chart. Ferguson would appear to have less upside then Mack or Robert Turbin if Frank Gore were to get hurt, but Ferguson has shown an ability to catch passes and could be a factor in deeper PPR leagues if he gets an opportunity.
