Ferguson is out with an undisclosed injury, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

It isn't clear what Ferguson is dealing with, or if he's in danger of missing the Colts' preseason opener Saturday against the Lions. Until he returns, Marlon Mack is likely in store for additional reps.

