The Colts signed Ferguson off their practice squad Friday.

Just a few days after joining the Colts' practice squad, Ferguson will move up to the 53-man roster after fellow running back Robert Turbin shifted to injured reserve due to a dislocated elbow. Much like Turbin, Ferguson is a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield, which could earn him some opportunities right away with neither of the top two backs on the depth chart, Frank Gore and Marlon Mack, representing major receiving threats.