Ferguson (undisclosed) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ferguson is rarely called upon for offensive duties -- he had four touches in 2017 -- as he gets most of his reps on special teams. Getting back on the field quickly will be crucial for a chance at making the squad. Ferguson may need the Colts to opt for four running backs in order for him to make the 53-man roster, and even then he'll battle with Robert Turbin (suspension) and Christine Michael for that spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories