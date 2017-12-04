Colts' Josh Ferguson: Three receptions in Sunday's loss
Ferguson had three receptions for 16 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville. He also returned three kickoffs for an average of 17.3 yards.
Ferguson played 16 snaps on offense mostly late in a blowout loss. He went four games without a snap on offense, so he'll likely only get playing time in lopsided games.
