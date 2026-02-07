Tuimoloau recorded 17 tackles (six solo) in 13 games with Indianapolis in 2025.

After racking up 12.5 sacks in his senior season at Ohio State in 2024, Tuimoloau was unable to get to the quarterback in his first campaign as a pro. With 2024 first-rounder Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye and veteran Samson Ebukam missing just four combined games in 2025, there simply weren't many snaps left on the edge for Tuimoloau. However, both Paye and Ebukam are set to become free agents during the offseason, so it's possible there's a clearer path to a more significant role in 2026.