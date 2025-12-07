Tuimoloau is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Tuimoloau appeared to sustain the injury during kickoff coverage, and he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. With Tyquan Lewis (ankle) inactive, Samson Ebukam would serve as the Colts' lone rotational defensive end behind starters Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu if Tuimoloau is ruled out.