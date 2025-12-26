Tuimoloau (oblique) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Tuimoloau sustained an oblique injury in the Week 16 loss to the 49ers and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. The 2025 second-round pick from Ohio State has had an underwhelming rookie campaign, recording just 16 total tackles across 12 appearances. While he's out Sunday, expect Tyquan Lewis and Samson Ebukam to serve as Indianapolis' top reserve defensive ends.