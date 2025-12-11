Tuimoloau (head) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Tuimoloau was evaluated for a concussion during Indianapolis' game against the Jaguars in Week 14, but it appears he never actually sustained such an injury. The depth defensive end can be considered fully on track for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The rookie second-round pick tallied a career-best six tackles (three solo) while handling 41 percent of defensive snaps versus Jacksonville.