Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday that Brents is nursing a hamstring injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents got healthy from his groin injury during OTAs, but he's now sustained another soft tissue issue early during training camp. Fellow cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) was carted off Tuesday due to a hamstring injury of his own. With both Brents and Jones sidelined, rookie third-round pick Justin Walley figures to benefit from increased reps at camp.