Brents is expected to miss more than a week due to the quadriceps injury he sustained in Week 7 versus Cleveland, Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Brents had been serving as Indianapolis' top cover corner after the loss of Dallis Flowers to a ruptured Achilles, so now the Colts will have to consider other options at the position. They could choose to make a trade or sign a veteran defensive back in the near future, but if not, rookie seventh-rounder Jaylon Jones would project as Indianapolis' top cover guy until Brents is able to return.