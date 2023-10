Brents had seven total tackles, two pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

After missing the first two games after recovering from a hamstring injury during training camp, Brents has taken over a starting cornerback role. He's had mixed results in coverage but has excelled as a tackler. He's allowed two touchdowns in coverage with a 101.8 passer rating against, according to Pro Football Focus, but did get his first career interception in the loss.