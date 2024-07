Brents is expected to be cleared from his ankle injury in a few days, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Brents underwent a clean-up procedure on his ankle earlier this offseason and it appears as if the recovery process is going well. The Kansas State product appeared in nine games as a rookie, recording 42 total tackles and six passes defended, including one interception. Heading into his second season, Brents is expected to remain one of the top cornerbacks in the Colts' secondary.