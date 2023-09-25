Brents had four total tackles and a forced fumble recovery in Sunday's win at Baltimore.

Brents made his NFL debut after missing the first two weeks after the 2022 second-round draft pick missed much of training camp with a hamstring injury. He moved into a large role by playing on 53 of the defense's 72 snaps and made an impact in the secondary. He was targeted five times in the passing game and allowed just three receptions for 18 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. It looks like he'll start opposite Dallis Flowers at cornerback with Kenny Moore working as the nickelback when the Colts play in nickel defense. Moore and Flowers started at cornerback in a base defense on the first defensive play Sunday.