Brents (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Brents began the Colts' week of practice with a DNP, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, and he's now got a chance to play Sunday. The rookie cornerback out of Kansas State has missed Indianapolis' last five games, and if he's unable to suit up again in Week 14, Darrell Baker and Jaylon Jones should see increased work in the team's secondary.