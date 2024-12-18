Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Wednesday that Brents (knee) is being designated to return from injured reserve.

Brents' 21-day practice window will officially open, in which span he can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time. That makes the 2023 second-round pick eligible to retake the field as early as Sunday's game against the Titans, if Indianapolis makes the corresponding transaction. Brents is working his way back from a knee injury that's kept him sidelined since he suffered it in the Colts' regular-season opener.