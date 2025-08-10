Coach Shane Steichen said Brents (hamstring) remains without a timetable for return, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents was injured two weeks ago and has been idle in practice before missing Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens. Brents missed most of last season after injuring his knee in the 2024 season opener. He missed the next 15 games before playing six defensive snaps in Week 18, only to then injure his groin. Brents has played in just 11 regular-season games since being taken in the second round of the 2023 Draft.