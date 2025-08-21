Brents returned to practice Wednesday after missing three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Both Brents and Jaylon Jones returned to practice, so Indy's secondary is looking healthier as the regular season draws near. Brents missed most of last season after injuring his knee in the 2024 season opener. He missed the next 15 games before playing six defensive snaps in Week 18, only to then injure his groin. Brents has played in just 11 regular-season games since being taken in the second round of the 2023 Draft.