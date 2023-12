Brents (quadriceps) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Brents was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions to end the week, however it appears it wasn't enough for him to be ready for Sunday's contest. This will be the sixth game in a row that Brents will miss after sustaining a quadriceps injury Week 7 against the Browns. Jaylon Jones should continue to start at corner opposite Kenny Moore while Darrell Baker operates in the slot corner position.