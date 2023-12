Brents (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

The rookie cornerback out of Kansas State was held out of practice all week, and he'll miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday, as he continues to nurse a quadriceps injury. With Brents missing even more time, expect Darrell Baker and Jaylon Jones to see increased work in Indianapolis' secondary.