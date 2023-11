Brents (quadriceps) won't practice in the week leading up to Sunday's game against the Panthers, per coach Shane Steichen, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents has yet to return to practice since getting hurt in Week 7 against the Browns, and he won't be doing so ahead of Week 9, so it's safe to rule him out for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The cornerback's next chance to return to action will come in Week 10 against the Patriots.