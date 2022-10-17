Blackmon was active in Sunday's win over Jacksonville but did not play as he was on the sidelines only in case of an emergency, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Frank Reich said he wasn't ready to play but at the same time had him active. It would appear that Blackmon would be ready to return next week against Tennessee, but it may be best to see him in action again before using him for fantasy purposes. Rodney Thomas got the start with Blackmon held out.