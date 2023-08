Blackmon continues to make progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Blackmon remains sidelined, but he's progressing well and doing a good job with his rehab, according to head coach Shane Steichen. The 24-year-old has been out of action since training camp started, but with Week 1 still over a month away, the Colts' projected starter at free safety still has several weeks to make a full recovery.