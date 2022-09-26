Blackmon was diagnosed with a sprained ankle following Sunday's win over Kansas City, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Blackmon left the Colts' Week 3 win in the first half due to his ankle injury and will be monitored throughout the week ahead of Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. If he's unavailable against the Titans, Rodney Thomas will likely take on an increased role in the Colts' secondary.
