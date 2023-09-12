Blackmon started at strong safety and had five tackles in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Blackmon had an off day in coverage by allowing three receptions on four targets for 42 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he enters the regular season healthy after missing time in training camp to a hamstring injury. Blackmon played all 70 snaps on defense. A return to full strength is a good sign since he's struggled to stay on the field. The 2020 third-rounder was limited to six games in 2021 due to an Achilles injury and last season he missed three games and parts of another due to an ankle injury.