Blackmon recorded 12 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 22-19 overtime win at the Ravens.
Blackmon was second on his squad in tackles in Week 3, and he looks primed for a career year as a starting safety, provided he can stay healthy. That said, Indianapolis will probably see significantly fewer looks against the run when they host the Rams in Week 4.
