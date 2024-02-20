Blackmon (shoulder) racked up 88 tackles (65 solo), eight passes defensed, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries across 15 games with the Colts in 2023.

Blackmon missed the last two games of the year due to a shoulder injury and Indianapolis' secondary suffered for it, especially in the team's season-ending loss to the Texans. The safety tallied career-high marks across the board in the final year of his rookie contract, emerging as one of the more dependable players in the Colts' secondary. If Indianapolis doesn't ultimately re-sign Blackmon, he won't have a shortage of interest on the free agent market.