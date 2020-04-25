Blackmon, who suffered an ACL tear in December, may not be ready to play for the Colts until several games into the 2020 NFL regular season, WFNI 1070 am Indianapolis reports. "We know he probably won't be ready until late August/early September, which means that he might not really help us until October," said GM Chis Ballard.

Ballard said Blackmon's versatility that allows him to play safety, corner and in the slot was worth the time he'll miss for his recovery. Blackmon is hoping to receive medical clearance to begin practicing by July.