Blackmon recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams.
Blackmon continues to be incredibly active on the Colts' defense, compiling at least nine takedowns for the third straight week. The safety registered a career-high 50 tackles over 14 games in 2022, but he's already at 36 stops through four contests in 2023.
