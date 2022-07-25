Blackmon was clear of injury designations when the Colts announced transactions ahead of training camp Sunday, Andrew Moore of FanNation reports.

It was expected that Blackmon would be able to participate in training camp at some point after he suffered a torn Achilles back in October of 2021, so the news comes as no big surprise. He figures for a rotational role in Indianapolis' defensive backfield this season, but he could be in for more depending on the extent of recent acquisition Rodney McLeod's injury and to what degree 2022 third-rounder Nick Cross pans out.