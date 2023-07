Blackmon (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday and remains without a return timetable, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Blackmon didn't join his teammates on the field for the first day of training camp. The starting safety has plenty of time to heal up before the Colts kick off the regular season Sept. 10 against the Jaguars. The team's preseason opener is Aug. 12 in Buffalo.