Blackmon (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to the Colts' official Twitter account.

Blackmon's move to IR comes as no surprise after suffering a torn Achilles' tendon in Wednesday's practice. The 23-year-old has become a key defensive player for the Colts, so his loss is a significant one for the team. The injury will require season-ending surgery, and Blackmon will now turn his attention to getting healthy for the Colts' 2022 season.