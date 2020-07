Blackmon, who suffered an ACL tear in December, was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Blackmon was hoping to receive medical clearance to begin practicing by July, so it's not clear if this is a setback. More likely, he'll begin training camp on the roster exemption and then will be activated when cleared to practice. He isn't expected to be able to play in a game until October at the earliest.