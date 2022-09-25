Blackmon (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV reports.
Blackmon attempted to sprint on the sidelines after he left Sunday's game against Kansas City, but he pulled up quickly, per Clifford. Rodney Thomas should take on an expanded role for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.
More News
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Struggles in season opener•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Two tackles in return to action•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: No injury designation•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Goes through positional drills•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Should be good for training camp•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Placed on IR•