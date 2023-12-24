Blackmon (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Blackmon exited in the first half with the injury and was originally considered questionable to return. His exit will be a blow to the Colts' secondary for the remainder of the matchup against Atlanta. Nick Cross will continue to fill in at strong safety.
