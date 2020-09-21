Blackmon had two tackles and two pass defensed in Sunday's win over Minnesota. He took over at starting free safety after Malik Hooker of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis was hurt and should take over as the starter next week, Kevin Bowen reports.

Blackmon played 34 of 54 snaps on defense. He did give up two of three passes targeted at him for a 109.7 NFL passer rating allowed, according to Pro Football Focus, but graded well in tackling. Blackmon may not be the play maker that Hooker was in coverage, but he could be a solid source of tackles as a starter in the Indy secondary.