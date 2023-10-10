Blackmon recorded five tackles (four solo) while also intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Titans.

Blackmon snatched his first interception of year in the fourth quarter, stepping in front of a pass from Ryan Tannehill that was intended for DeAndre Hopkins. The pick put the game on ice for Indianapolis and the safety is now up to 41 tackles, an interception and a pass deflection over the first five games of 2023.